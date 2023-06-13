Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.5% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.99 on Monday, reaching $360.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,262,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,417,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.02. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $360.59.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

