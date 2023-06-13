Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 9.2% of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $360.49 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $360.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.48.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.