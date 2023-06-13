Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 806.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VPV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

