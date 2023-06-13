Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 806.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VPV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $11.34.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.