Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

NYSE:VLT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,780. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.