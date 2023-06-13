Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 125,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 65,974 shares.The stock last traded at $79.50 and had previously closed at $78.71.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $622.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $73.44.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

