Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 125,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 65,974 shares.The stock last traded at $79.50 and had previously closed at $78.71.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $622.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $73.44.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
