Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $24.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,382 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

