Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMQ opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $24.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
