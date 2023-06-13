Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 35.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

