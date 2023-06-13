Internet Computer Trading Down 11.7% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $21.48 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $3.83 or 0.00014746 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00045375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,999,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,526,043 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.