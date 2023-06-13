International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives $106.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICAGY shares. Peel Hunt raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 29.49% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

