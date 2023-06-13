Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 578,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,544. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

