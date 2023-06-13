Interchange Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.