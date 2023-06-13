Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after acquiring an additional 174,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,566. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.