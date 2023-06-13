Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 497 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,437 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.