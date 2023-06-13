Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $3.25

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.47. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 14,323 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 162.58.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.98 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

