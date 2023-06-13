Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. 15,139,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,445,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.