Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

