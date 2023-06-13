Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 560,600 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Fortis stock remained flat at $43.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,181. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

