Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 42,819 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,819 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 99,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,144. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3674 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

