Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,850 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

IBM traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.88. 507,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

