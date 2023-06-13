Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $75.39 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises 3.3% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bank of Montreal worth $75,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of BMO stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,860. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

