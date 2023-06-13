Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $26.23 Million Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,027,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273,490 shares during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities makes up approximately 1.1% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $26,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 312,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 500,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 42,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 227,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,282. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -716.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

