Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,193 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.69. 523,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,959. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

