Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

KO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,254,731. The firm has a market cap of $261.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

