Insider Selling: WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Senior Officer Sells 7,255 Shares of Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Deirdre Anne Brennan sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$14,219.80.

WILD traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.87. 4,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,430. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. WildBrain Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$329.06 million, a PE ratio of -32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.92.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

