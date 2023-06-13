Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.45. 4,079,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,245. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

