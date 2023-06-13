Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 3,761 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total value of $773,035.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,410,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,323,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.61. 89,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $261.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.20 and its 200-day moving average is $213.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,622,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,883,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

