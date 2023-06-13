Insider Selling: Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells 3,625 Shares of Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Integer Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Integer stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.36. 155,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average is $75.29. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Integer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.