Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Sells 187,748 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $2,367,502.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYN traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $12.52. 619,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.22.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of analysts have commented on DYN shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

