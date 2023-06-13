Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.31. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $162.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIX. UBS Group began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.