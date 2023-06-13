Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,900 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 918,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in BOX by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

