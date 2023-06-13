Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Insider Sells 4,979 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) insider Michael Kim sold 4,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $149,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.92. 83,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,263. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,008,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 954,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

