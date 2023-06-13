Insider Buying: urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Buys 28,416 Shares of Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) CEO Bradley John Nattrass purchased 28,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradley John Nattrass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get urban-gro alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley John Nattrass bought 60,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00.

urban-gro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UGRO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. 114,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). urban-gro had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that urban-gro, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On urban-gro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in urban-gro during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 128.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

(Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.