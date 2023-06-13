Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Acquires 61 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Timothy Cowper acquired 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £149.45 ($187.00).

Timothy Cowper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Timothy Cowper bought 68 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($187.19).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LON:ONT traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 233.40 ($2.92). 570,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,505. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 169.60 ($2.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 341.50 ($4.27). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,178.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

ONT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.88) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 460 ($5.76) to GBX 390 ($4.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 529 ($6.62) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 421.80 ($5.28).

(Get Rating)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

Further Reading

