Insider Buying: Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Insider Purchases 9,036 Shares of Stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) insider Annette Wilson bought 9,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 638 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £57,649.68 ($72,134.23).

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance

LON:IPX traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 625.80 ($7.83). 99,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 769.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 774.45. The firm has a market cap of £829.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,665.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.46. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a one year low of GBX 483.54 ($6.05) and a one year high of GBX 898.50 ($11.24).

Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,368.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

