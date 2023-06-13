Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70 on July 21st

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:IPX opened at GBX 633 ($7.92) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 769.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 774.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £839.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,665.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.46. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of GBX 483.54 ($6.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 898.50 ($11.24).

In other news, insider Ian Simm bought 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £15,996 ($20,015.02). Corporate insiders own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

