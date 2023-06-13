Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Bought by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,559 shares during the quarter. Immatics accounts for about 1.6% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.61% of Immatics worth $23,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 121,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

IMTX stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Immatics has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMTX shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Immatics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Immatics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

