Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Bought by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,559 shares during the quarter. Immatics accounts for about 1.6% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.61% of Immatics worth $23,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 121,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.05% of the company’s stock.
Immatics Trading Up 0.4 %
IMTX stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Immatics has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMTX shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Immatics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Immatics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immatics (IMTX)
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
- DarioHealth is an AI-Powered Digital Therapeutics Play
- Can Warner Brothers Discovery Recover from the WGA Strike?
- Novartis Stock Screams Value After Chinook Therapeutics Buyout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.