Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Update

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the May 15th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,267,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ilustrato Pictures International Price Performance

ILUS stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 5,804,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

Get Ilustrato Pictures International alerts:

About Ilustrato Pictures International

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering, and manufacturing sectors. Its Emergency Services products include Emergency Response vehicles, Special Vehicle conversions, Commercial EVs, and IoT Technology. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.