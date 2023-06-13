Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Update

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the May 15th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,267,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ilustrato Pictures International Price Performance
ILUS stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 5,804,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
About Ilustrato Pictures International
