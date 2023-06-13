iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Tops $90.09 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $90.09 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00004808 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019638 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015618 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,891.92 or 1.00018189 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.24787349 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $3,217,165.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

