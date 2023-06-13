ICON Trading 13.9% Lower This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. ICON has a total market cap of $179.48 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,370,157 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 959,364,559.9742754 with 959,364,971.846291 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18653916 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,901,384.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

