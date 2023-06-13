ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.76

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.76 and last traded at $125.31, with a volume of 2483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.59.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $483.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ICF International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

