ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

