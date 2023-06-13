ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 41,523 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 41,523 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,493 shares of company stock worth $761,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

