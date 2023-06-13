ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,466 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,903,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,434,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.