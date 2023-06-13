ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS GSUS opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $942.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

