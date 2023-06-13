ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 313,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $412.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day moving average is $136.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,449 shares of company stock worth $18,806,497. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

