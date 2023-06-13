ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $146.68 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.