Hxro (HXRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $678.22

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Hxro token can now be purchased for about $0.0996 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $42.69 million and $678.22 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

