Humanscape (HUM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.79 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $7.79 million and $3,464.01 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

