HSBC Downgrades Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Hold

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOL. UBS Group upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

GOL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,534. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

