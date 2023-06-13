Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 205,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,762. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,800 shares of company stock worth $1,928,204 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

